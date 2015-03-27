BRIEF-Bombardier announces election of its board of directors
* Bombardier announces the election of its board of directors
March 27 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar rose in the latest week, while net shorts on the euro jumped to a record high, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and ThomsonReuters released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position increased to $43.91 billion in the week ended March 24, from $38.59 billion the previous week.
Net euro shorts hit a record 220,963 contracts in the latest week as the European Central Bank started its quantitative easing program. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)
OTTAWA, May 11 Concern about Canada's heavily indebted households and hot housing market ratcheted higher on Thursday after Moody's downgraded the ratings for Canada's major banks, sending shares of the lenders lower and weakening Canada's currency.