(Adds table, details) April 10 Speculators trimmed positive bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $40.27 billion in the week ended April 7, from $40.37 billion the previous week. This is the third straight week that net long dollars hit at least $40 billion. Net euro shorts slid to 215,258 contracts from a record 226,560 contracts the previous week. Investors are expected to sell the euro further as the European Central Bank is in the midst of a massive quantitative easing program that would expand its balance sheet. To be long a currency is to take a view that it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 07Apr2015 week Prior week Long 53,320 44,409 Short 77,769 68,333 Net -24,449 -23,924 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 07Apr2015 week Prior week Long 39,444 41,709 Short 254,702 268,269 Net -215,258 -226,560 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 07Apr2015 week Prior week Long 37,641 35,143 Short 71,942 71,773 Net -34,301 -36,630 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 07Apr2015 week Prior week Long 12,746 13,679 Short 12,626 12,973 Net 120 706 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 07Apr2015 week Prior week Long 22,081 18,771 Short 52,100 48,389 Net -30,019 -29,618 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 07Apr2015 week Prior week Long 55,928 55,814 Short 96,209 80,170 Net -40,281 -24,356 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 07Apr2015 week Prior week Long 42,185 43,289 Short 65,110 73,578 Net -22,925 -30,289 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 07Apr2015 week Prior week Long 16,950 16,443 Short 11,172 12,412 Net 5,778 4,031 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Richard Chang)