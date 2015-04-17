(Adds details, table)
April 17 Speculators reduced positive bets on
the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency's net long position to
their lowest in four weeks, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$39.68 billion in the week ended April 14, from $40.27 billion
the previous week. Net longs on the dollar fell for a third
straight week.
This is the first time in four weeks that net dollar longs
fell below $40 billion.
A recent round of soft U.S. economic data has backed
expectations that the pace of interest rate increases by the
Federal Reserve will be slower than initially thought. This has
taken the steam out of the dollar rally.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet that its value will decline.
Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, continued to
decline after extremely oversold positions.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
14Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 54,783 53,320
Short 77,853 77,769
Net -23,070 -24,449
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
14Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 45,264 39,444
Short 257,611 254,702
Net -212,347 -215,258
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
14Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 33,993 37,641
Short 70,038 71,942
Net -36,045 -34,301
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
14Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 12,240 12,746
Short 12,070 12,626
Net 170 120
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
14Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 23,020 22,081
Short 53,598 52,100
Net -30,578 -30,019
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
14Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 55,077 55,928
Short 97,510 96,209
Net -42,433 -40,281
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
14Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 63,521 42,185
Short 55,160 65,110
Net 8,361 -22,925
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
14Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 17,081 16,950
Short 11,078 11,172
Net 6,003 5,778
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Ted Botha)