(Adds details, table) April 17 Speculators reduced positive bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing the currency's net long position to their lowest in four weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $39.68 billion in the week ended April 14, from $40.27 billion the previous week. Net longs on the dollar fell for a third straight week. This is the first time in four weeks that net dollar longs fell below $40 billion. A recent round of soft U.S. economic data has backed expectations that the pace of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve will be slower than initially thought. This has taken the steam out of the dollar rally. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline. Net short positions on the euro, meanwhile, continued to decline after extremely oversold positions. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 14Apr2015 week Prior week Long 54,783 53,320 Short 77,853 77,769 Net -23,070 -24,449 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 14Apr2015 week Prior week Long 45,264 39,444 Short 257,611 254,702 Net -212,347 -215,258 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 14Apr2015 week Prior week Long 33,993 37,641 Short 70,038 71,942 Net -36,045 -34,301 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 14Apr2015 week Prior week Long 12,240 12,746 Short 12,070 12,626 Net 170 120 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 14Apr2015 week Prior week Long 23,020 22,081 Short 53,598 52,100 Net -30,578 -30,019 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 14Apr2015 week Prior week Long 55,077 55,928 Short 97,510 96,209 Net -42,433 -40,281 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 14Apr2015 week Prior week Long 63,521 42,185 Short 55,160 65,110 Net 8,361 -22,925 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 14Apr2015 week Prior week Long 17,081 16,950 Short 11,078 11,172 Net 6,003 5,778 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Ted Botha)