Jan 15 Speculators pared bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their
lowest in 2-1/2 months, according to Reuters calculations and
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $25.29
billion in the week ended Jan. 12, from $28.78 billion in the
previous week. This was the third straight week that investors
reduced net long dollar positions.
The dollar's allure has been diminished by turmoil in
financial markets caused by the decline in oil prices and
China's stock market losses. There is a growing perception that
these external factors could further slow the Federal Reserve's
already gradual tightening policy.
Friday's weak U.S. economic reports have further bolstered
that view. Interest rates futures markets have now priced in
just one rate increase this year, compared with expectations of
at least three hikes.
"U.S. data to me has been worrisome. I think we're nearing a
top in the dollar against the euro and yen," said Lee Ferridge,
head of macro strategy for North America at State Street in
Boston.
"I don't think we're going to see three or four hikes this
year. We may have a couple of hikes and that has already priced
in."
The first two week's China- and oil-led market losses have
also resulted in gains in the yen, a traditional safe haven in
times of stress and uncertainty.
This week, Japanese yen net longs totaled 25,266 contracts
from 4,103 contracts previously. This week's yen net longs were
the largest since October 2012.
Speculators also reduced net shorts on the euro to the
lowest since November. This week net euro short contracts
totaled 146,451, from the previous week's 160,643.
Like the yen, the low-yielding euro tends to gain in times
of market anxiety because these currencies are often used to
fund investment in risky assets. They consequently rise back up
when there is a retreat from those assets.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 78,385 67,471
Short 53,119 63,368
Net 25,266 4,103
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 63,162 66,857
Short 209,613 227,500
Net -146,451 -160,643
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 34,294 44,662
Short 64,815 75,158
Net -30,521 -30,496
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 24,484 26,419
Short 21,160 22,799
Net 3,324 3,620
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 38,837 40,898
Short 98,051 101,028
Net -59,214 -60,130
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 48,528 46,047
Short 71,571 59,808
Net -23,043 -13,761
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 29,415 33,894
Short 103,430 95,882
Net -74,015 -61,988
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 17,149 16,842
Short 15,608 15,263
Net 1,541 1,579
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sandra Maler
and Marguerita Choy)