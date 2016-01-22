NEW YORK, Jan 22 Speculators reduced bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, as net longs
fell to their lowest level since late October, according to
Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $25.03
billion in the week ended Jan. 19, from $25.29 billion in the
previous week. This was the third straight week that net dollar
longs came in below $30 billion.
The volatility in financial markets driven by the downtrend
in oil has diminished the allure of the dollar against both the
euro and yen, which have lower interest rates than the U.S.
currency.
Against the yen, the dollar has been down 1.2 percent
so far in January. Against the euro, the dollar was still
up 0.6 percent thus far, but it was nearly 2 percent lower in
the first two weeks of the year.
This week, Japanese yen net longs totaled 37,653 contracts,
from 25,266 previously. This week's yen net longs were the
largest since mid-February 2012.
Speculators also reduced net shorts on the euro to the
lowest since early November. This week net euro short contracts
totaled 137,015 contracts, from 146,451 the previous week.
These days, the safe haven yen and low-yielding euro tend to
struggle in times of increased risk appetite because these
currencies are often used to fund investment in risky assets.
They consequently rise back up when there is a retreat from
those assets in periods of market stress.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 84,485 78,385
Short 46,832 53,119
Net 37,653 25,266
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 69,449 63,162
Short 206,464 209,613
Net -137,015 -146,451
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 37,863 34,294
Short 76,442 64,815
Net -38,579 -30,521
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 25,191 24,484
Short 24,285 21,160
Net 906 3,324
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 33,064 38,837
Short 99,450 98,051
Net -66,386 -59,214
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 45,471 48,528
Short 81,738 71,571
Net -36,267 -23,043
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 30,361 29,415
Short 106,364 103,430
Net -76,003 -74,015
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 14,938 17,149
Short 17,892 15,608
Net -2,954 1,541
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)