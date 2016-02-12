(Adds table, details on dollar, euro contracts, comment) Feb 12 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a seventh straight week, with net longs dropping to their lowest level since mid-July 2014, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position plunged to $12.60 billion in the week ended Feb. 9, from $18.20 billion in the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $20 billion for a second straight week. The outlook on the dollar has soured since the beginning of the year as a global stock market meltdown and a plunge in oil prices have increased volatility across all asset classes, which could further slow the Federal Reserve's tightening policy. The dollar index is down 2.7 percent so far this year after gains of 12.18 percent in 2014 and 9.3 percent in 2015. "The main reason why investors are selling dollars is because they no longer believe that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in 2016," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York, "What's interesting is that (Janet) Yellen did not say anything in her testimony over the past two days to suggest that would be the case. Nonetheless, Fed fund futures are no longer pricing in a rate hike this year, validating the decline in the dollar." Speculators also pared net shorts on the euro to the lowest level since the third week of October. This week net euro short contracts totaled 63,314 contracts, from 87,073 the previous week. In the midst of a massive quantitative easing program from the European Central Bank, the euro has actually gained so far this year, up 3.6 percent against the dollar. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 09 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 75,811 82,108 Short 32,579 44,863 Net 43,232 37,245 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 09 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 114,607 96,012 Short 177,921 183,085 Net -63,314 -87,073 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 09 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 31,025 32,737 Short 67,325 77,755 Net -36,300 -45,018 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 09 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 20,356 25,970 Short 27,624 30,665 Net -7,268 -4,695 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 09 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 27,279 30,069 Short 79,214 82,489 Net -51,935 -52,420 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 09 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 64,020 51,397 Short 69,646 77,565 Net -5,626 -26,168 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 09 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 41,732 24,958 Short 88,254 103,552 Net -46,522 -78,594 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.606 billion 09 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 13,666 13,492 Short 22,805 21,928 Net -9,139 -8,436 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Matthew Lewis)