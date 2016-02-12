(Adds table, details on dollar, euro contracts, comment)
Feb 12 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar for a seventh straight week, with net longs dropping
to their lowest level since mid-July 2014, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position plunged to
$12.60 billion in the week ended Feb. 9, from $18.20 billion in
the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $20 billion
for a second straight week.
The outlook on the dollar has soured since the beginning of
the year as a global stock market meltdown and a plunge in oil
prices have increased volatility across all asset classes, which
could further slow the Federal Reserve's tightening policy.
The dollar index is down 2.7 percent so far this year after
gains of 12.18 percent in 2014 and 9.3 percent in 2015.
"The main reason why investors are selling dollars is
because they no longer believe that the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates in 2016," said Kathy Lien, managing
director at BK Asset Management in New York,
"What's interesting is that (Janet) Yellen did not say
anything in her testimony over the past two days to suggest that
would be the case. Nonetheless, Fed fund futures are no longer
pricing in a rate hike this year, validating the decline in the
dollar."
Speculators also pared net shorts on the euro to the lowest
level since the third week of October. This week net euro short
contracts totaled 63,314 contracts, from 87,073 the previous
week.
In the midst of a massive quantitative easing program from
the European Central Bank, the euro has actually gained so far
this year, up 3.6 percent against the dollar.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
09 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 75,811 82,108
Short 32,579 44,863
Net 43,232 37,245
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
09 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 114,607 96,012
Short 177,921 183,085
Net -63,314 -87,073
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
09 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 31,025 32,737
Short 67,325 77,755
Net -36,300 -45,018
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
09 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 20,356 25,970
Short 27,624 30,665
Net -7,268 -4,695
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
09 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 27,279 30,069
Short 79,214 82,489
Net -51,935 -52,420
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
09 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 64,020 51,397
Short 69,646 77,565
Net -5,626 -26,168
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
09 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 41,732 24,958
Short 88,254 103,552
Net -46,522 -78,594
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.606 billion
09 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 13,666 13,492
Short 22,805 21,928
Net -9,139 -8,436
