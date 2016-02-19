By Dion Rabouin Feb 19 Bullish bets on the U.S. dollar retreated for an eighth consecutive week, with net longs falling to their lowest level since May 2014, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The global value of the dollar's net long position plunged to $8.31 billion in the week ended Feb. 16, from $12.60 billion in the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $20 billion for a third straight week. While investors continued to move out of the U.S. currency, largely increasing long bets on the Japanese yen, the dollar index managed to post its best weekly performance in about two months. The dollar index measures the greenback against six major world currencies. Net long bets on the yen increased by nearly 4,700 contracts, rising from 43,232 to 47,901 on the week, as oil prices again moved lower and investors sought out the safe-haven currency. The yen has risen nearly 7 percent against the dollar so far in February and a little more than 6.5 percent in 2016. The volatility in markets also bolstered bets on the euro as investors unwound carry trades made using the continental currency. Net shorts in the euro fell, hitting their lowest since June 2014. ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said at a Reuters Newsmaker event on Friday that the central bank has not yet committed to any decision for its next meeting on March 10, but might act if it determines a recovery in inflation is getting pushed back further into the future. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japan Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-4.738 billion Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week Long 84,518 75,811 Short 36,617 32,579 Net 47,901 43,232 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $8.817 billion Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week Long 113,970 114,607 Short 162,175 177,921 Net -48,205 -63,314 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $3.245 billion Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week Long 36,512 31,025 Short 72,767 67,325 Net -36,255 -36,300 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.92 billion Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week Long 20,141 20,356 Short 24,507 27,624 Net -4,366 -7,268 CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $3.747 billion Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week Long 29,077 27,279 Short 74,162 79,214 Net -45,085 -51,935 AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $0.4 billion Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week Long 66,740 64,020 Short 63,933 69,646 Net 2,807 -5,626 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.232 billion Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week Long 21,445 41,732 Short 98,830 88,254 Net -77,385 -46,522 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) $0.601 billion Feb. 16, 2016 week Prior week Long 14,465 13,666 Short 22,782 22,805 Net -8,317 -9,139 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)