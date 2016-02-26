(Adds table; adds details on dollar, yen, euro contracts) Feb 26 Speculators pared bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a ninth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest level since the third week of May 2014, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position sank to $5.75 billion in the week ended Feb. 23, from $8.31 billion the previous week. It was the second straight week that net dollar longs came in below $10 billion. The decline in oil and stocks as well as a slowdown in China have pushed back expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to some time next year. That's a negative for the dollar, prompting investors to liquidate most of their net long positions on the greenback. So far on the year, the dollar index has been down 0.6 percent, after posting gains in excess of 9 percent in 2015. In other currencies, investors pushed net long positions on the yen to their highest level in four years. The expectation is that the Bank of Japan won't do as much quantitative easing as the market expected. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last Tuesday that accelerating the pace of money printing alone would not boost expectations of future price rises and acknowledged the limits of what monetary policy can do to revive growth. The yen was also helped by its safe-haven qualities. The yen tends to struggle in times of increased risk appetite because it is often used to fund investments in riskier, but higher-yielding currencies. In times of market stress, investors typically sell those riskier assets and buy back the Japanese currency. Net long contracts on the yen rose to 52,734 in the latest week from 47,901 the week before. That was the largest long position since February 2012. Meanwhile, this week's euro net shorts of 46,857 were the lowest since June 2014. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 23 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 92,376 84,518 Short 39,642 36,617 Net 52,734 47,901 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 23 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 107,566 113,970 Short 154,423 162,175 Net -46,857 -48,205 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 23 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 35,479 36,512 Short 68,547 72,767 Net -33,068 -36,255 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 23 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 20,213 20,141 Short 22,534 24,507 Net -2,321 -4,366 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 23 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 31,487 29,077 Short 68,427 74,162 Net -36,940 -45,085 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 23 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 72,523 66,740 Short 62,948 63,933 Net 9,575 2,807 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 23 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 30,149 21,445 Short 83,008 98,830 Net -52,859 -77,385 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 23 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 15,968 14,465 Short 22,583 22,782 Net -6,615 -8,317 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)