(Adds table, details on U.S. dollar, yen, euro contracts)
April 15 Speculators chopped bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar for a sixth straight week, pushing net longs to
their lowest since late January 2009, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $0.4
billion in the week ended April 12, from $2.15 billion the
previous week. The value of the dollar's net long position was
the lowest since the week ended Jan. 27, 2009.
Net long yen contracts rose to 66,190, the highest since
Reuters records began in March 1995 and up from 60,073 the
previous week. Euro net short contracts fell to 52,051, their
lowest in seven weeks.
So far in 2016, the U.S. dollar index has fallen
about 4 percent, putting it on track for its worst yearly
performance since 2009. The index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six other major currencies, gained more than
9 percent last year.
The dollar hit a 17-month low against the yen of 107.61 yen
on April 11. Analysts partly attributed the yen's rise to bets
that the Bank of Japan would refrain from intervening to halt
its recent rally.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-7.623 billion
April 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 100,120 98,130
Short 33,930 38,057
Net 66,190 60,073
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$7.407 billion
April 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 89,216 98,014
Short 141,267 151,501
Net -52,051 -53,487
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.577 billion
April 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 33,848 39,574
Short 85,158 86,080
Net -51,310 -46,506
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-1.079 billion
April 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 17,478 16,564
Short 9,240 10,915
Net 8,238 5,649
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-0.187 billion
April 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 28,968 29,565
Short 26,583 29,468
Net 2,385 97
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-2.698 billion
April 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 90,768 78,234
Short 55,646 51,389
Net 35,122 26,845
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.333 billion
April 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 40,518 40,864
Short 87,109 72,742
Net -46,591 -31,878
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-0.297 billion
April 12, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 21,472 20,152
Short 17,180 17,249
Net 4,292 2,903
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)