* Net longs in yen highest since March 1995 * Net shorts in euro lowest in 8 weeks (Recasts, adds data) April 22 Speculators turned negative on the U.S. dollar this week, with more investors in the global currency market taking short positions against the dollar than long positions, for the first time in nearly a year. The value of the dollar's position fell to -$1.85 billion in the week ended April 19, from $0.4 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. It was the first time since May 6 that investors have been short the dollar on a net basis. Net long yen contracts rose to 71,870, the highest since Reuters records began in March 1995, surpassing the previous high touched last week when yen contracts rose to 66,190. The dollar rose 2 percent against the yen on Friday, hitting a three-week high against the Japanese currency, after a report the Bank of Japan was considering expanding its negative rate policy to bank loans and could cut rates further. For the week, the dollar was set to rise 2.6 percent against the yen, which would mark its strongest weekly gain against the Japanese currency since late October 2014. The dollar hit a 17-month low against the yen of 107.61 yen on April 11. Analysts partly attributed the yen's rise to bets that the Bank of Japan would not intervene to stop the yen's recent rally. A weaker currency is desireable because Japan's economy relies heavily on exports and a weaker currency makes Japanese products less expensive to foreign buyers. Euro net short contracts fell to 46,917, their lowest in eight weeks. The dollar rose this week against a basket of six major world currencies, its second weekly gain in a row after falling five of the past six weeks. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -$8.229 billion 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 105,710 100,120 Short 33,840 33,930 Net 71,870 66,190 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $6.66 billion 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 101,211 89,216 Short 148,128 141,267 Net -46,917 -52,051 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.961 billion 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 32,765 33,848 Short 87,917 85,158 Net -55,152 -51,310 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -$1.223 billion 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 19,859 17,478 Short 10,449 9,240 Net 9,410 8,238 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -$0.577 billion 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 32,473 28,968 Short 25,165 26,583 Net 7,308 2,385 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -$3.445 billion 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 97,472 90,768 Short 53,366 55,646 Net 44,106 35,122 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $0.416 billion 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 43,925 40,518 Short 58,334 87,109 Net -14,409 -46,591 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -$0.377 billion 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 22,674 21,472 Short 17,323 17,180 Net 5,351 4,292 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bernard Orr)