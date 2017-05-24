TOKYO May 24 The Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan dipped on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded China's sovereign debt rating to single A from AA3.

The Aussie fell as much as 0.3 percent to $0.7455 while the yuan slipped to 6.8901 per U.S. dollar, 0.1 percent below late U.S. levels.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Lincoln Feast)