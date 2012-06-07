LONDON, June 7 The Australian dollar jumped to a three-week high against the dollar while the euro and European shares rose on Thursday, after the Chinese central bank cut benchmark deposit and lending rates.

The growth-linked Australian dollar hit a three-week high of $0.9993 from around $0.9927 after the Chinese rate decision. The Aussie has been under pressure in recent weeks on concerns about a hard landing in China as growth in the Asian powerhouse slows.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.26019 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since May 28.

The FTSEurofirst was up 1.2 percent at 985.94, extending gains after the Chinese move.