LONDON Aug 24 The Chinese yuan weakened sharply against the dollar in offshore trading on Monday, as an emerging market rout gathered pace on deepening worries about an economic slowdown in China and whether authorities can manage the fallout.

China's major stock indexes tumbled more than 8 percent, with traders attributed to disappointment over the lack of widely expected monetary policy easing measures over the weekend.

The dollar rose 1.1 percent against the yuan to trade at 6.5234 in London trade. In the onshore market, trading ended at around 6.4044 yuan, weaker than the previous close, with the People's Bank of China setting the midpoint rate at 6.3862 per dollar. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Sujata Rao)