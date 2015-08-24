LONDON Aug 24 The Chinese yuan weakened sharply
against the dollar in offshore trading on Monday, as an emerging
market rout gathered pace on deepening worries about an economic
slowdown in China and whether authorities can manage the
fallout.
China's major stock indexes tumbled more than 8 percent,
with traders attributed to disappointment over the lack of
widely expected monetary policy easing measures over the
weekend.
The dollar rose 1.1 percent against the yuan to trade at
6.5234 in London trade. In the onshore market, trading
ended at around 6.4044 yuan, weaker than the previous
close, with the People's Bank of China setting the midpoint rate
at 6.3862 per dollar.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Sujata Rao)