NEW YORK Oct 10 The dollar briefly dropped to a session low against the euro and pared its gains versus the yen on Thursday after data showed U.S jobless claims rose more than expected in the last week.

The euro rose as high as $1.3544 and was last at $1.3537, up 0.1 percent on the day.

The dollar gained 0.4 percent to 97.74 yen.