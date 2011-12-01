NEW YORK Dec 1 The dollar trimmed losses against the euro on Thursday after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims rose in the latest week.

U.S. jobless claims rose to 402,000 in the week ended November 26, higher than consensus forecast of 390,000.

The euro cut gains to trade below $1.3500 on trading platform EBS from around $1.35160 before the data. It was last at $1.34933, still up 0.4 percent on the day.

