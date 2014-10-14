(Adds details, quotes)

* Sterling hits 11-month low vs dollar as inflation dips

* UK rate hike expectations pushed further back into 2015

* Euro strengthens to 4-week high vs pound

* Wage growth numbers due on Wednesday next data focus

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Oct 14 Sterling skidded to its weakest since November 2013 against the dollar on Tuesday, after a sharp slowdown in UK inflation prompted traders to push back expectations of when interest rates will rise well into 2015.

UK consumer prices (CPI) rose by a just 1.2 percent on the year in September, down from 1.5 percent in August and below a consensus forecast of 1.4 percent. Core inflation -- which excludes volatile food and energy prices -- slid to a five-year low.

The Bank of England has said that any rises in interest rates from their historic lows will be dependent on economic data, with inflation and wage growth crucial.

Sterling overnight interbank average rates -- the short-term interest rates which form the basis of lending costs to the wider economy -- pushed back bets to price in the chance of a rate increase in eight months' time, compared with six months' time before the data was released.

"The CPI number was the final nail in the coffin for the idea that rates would rise sooner rather than later," said one London-based spot trader. "Sterling has been pretty friendless ever since."

Sterling fell to as low as $1.5905 in early U.S. trade. It was last at $1.5917, down over 1 percent on the day.

Even against a euro struggling after yet another weak piece of data from Germany, sterling suffered. The single currency rose 0.4 percent against the pound to 79.54 pence per euro .

"Sterling is likely to underperform in the near term as rate hike expectations get pushed back," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

"We certainly are not there, but more evidence of wage growth slowing and any nasty surprises from the jobs market could see rate hike expectations getting pushed back to 12 months."

Traders will be closely watching wage growth numbers due on Wednesday for further clues as to when the BoE might hike rates.

British government bond prices also surged to their highest level in over a year after the inflation data, though a rally in U.S. shares after three days of declines caused gilts to pare some of those gains.

RISKY OUTLOOK

Expectations that the BoE would be the first major central bank to raise rates drove sterling to a six-year peak against the dollar in July. But increased signs of economic weakness - partly a spillover from the euro zone - and the sharp fall in inflation have poured cold water on those expectations.

BoE Governor Mark Carney struck a somewhat dovish tone on Monday, saying the bank's rate-setting committee would have to take into account "a more modest global recovery, particularly if that's the case in Europe".

Investors are also wary about political risks in Britain that they say could have a bearing on investment flows and the pound.

The latest polling showed growing support for anti-EU party UKIP, whose leader said he would demand an immediate referendum on European Union membership as the price of supporting any coalition government after elections next May.

"We believe the risks of a constitutional crisis around the May general election is under-appreciated," said Jonathan Webb, head of currency strategy at Jefferies.

"If the UK economy continues to be strong, these risks are much diminished, but recent weaker global growth does not bode well," he said, adding there were downside risks for sterling, especially against the dollar. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and David Milliken; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)