LONDON, April 5 Average daily volumes in the
foreign exchange market slipped 10 percent in March from the
previous month, data from FX settlement system CLS showed on
Friday.
Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and
aggregation services, fell to 1,217,817 from 1,351,490 in
February.
Despite that, the average daily value of transactions in the
foreign exchange market was barely changed from the previous
month, slipping 0.2 percent in March to $5.16 trillion from
$5.17 trillion in February.
Earlier in the week data showed daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on the EBS trading platform fell 19 percent on
the month.