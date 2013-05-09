LONDON May 9 Average daily volumes in the
foreign exchange market rose 4.9 percent in April from the
previous month, data from FX settlement system CLS showed on
Thursday.
The total volume of instructions submitted to CLS, combining
settlement and aggregation services, rose to 1,277,911 from
1,217,817 in March.
Despite the increase, the average daily value of
transactions in the foreign exchange market fell 3.1 percent
from the previous month, slipping to $5 trillion from $5.16
trillion in March.
Earlier this week, data showed daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
fell slightly in April from the previous month.
Similar data for EBS trading platform, which competes with
Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, showed an increase
of 7 percent in April, parent company ICAP said.