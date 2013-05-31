BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete recapitalization transaction
* Domino's Pizza Inc - certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete a recapitalization transaction
NEW YORK May 31 The dollar extended its gains versus the euro and yen on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in nearly six years in May.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2961 after the data, and was last at $1.2964, down 0.6 percent on the day. Before the release, the euro was trading at $1.2982.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent on the day to 101.04 yen, compared with 100.88 earlier.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.