NEW YORK Oct 28 The dollar index pared
its decline on Tuesday as a private gauge on U.S. consumer
confidence hit its highest level in seven years, reducing
worries over disappointing data on domestic home prices and
durable goods orders.
The Conference Board said its index on U.S. consumer
confidence rose to 94.5 in October from an upwardly revised 89.0
in September. Economists forecast an October reading of 87.0.
The surprisingly upbeat figure was the strongest since
October 2007.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six currencies, was last down 0.09 percent at 85.43.
It was at 85.36 shortly before the release of the latest
consumer confidence data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)