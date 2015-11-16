Nov 16 Speculators boosted their bets in favor
of the dollar to their highest levels since mid-August,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $33.68
billion in the week ended Nov. 10, from $28.07 billion the
previous week. That's the largest net long position since
mid-August, built on rising longs in the dollar against most
major currencies, including the euro and yen.
The weekly data was postponed from its usual Friday release
due to the U.S. Veterans Day holiday last week.
