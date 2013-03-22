NEW YORK, March 22 The euro hit a one-week high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after Cyprus said a bailout deal within the terms set by the European Union may be reached within "the next few hours."

Averof Neophytou, deputy leader of Cyprus' ruling Democratic Rally party, said the government can reach an "agreed platform" so parliament can approve these specific measures that are consistent with the targets and framework of the last Eurogroup meeting..

The euro hit a high of $1.3002, the highest since March 15. It was last at $1.2987, up 0.7 percent on the day.