LONDON Feb 20 The Danish crown fell to an eight-month low against the euro on Friday as traders speculated that Denmarks's central bank, which wants a weaker currency, was intervening in the market.

The crown fell 0.2 percent to 7.4642 crowns per euro , leaving it on track for its biggest daily fall since the euro was launched in 1999.

"Judging from the very sharp move ... you can only be guessing that it's the central bank intervening," said Niels Christensen, a currency strategist at Nordea bank in Copenhagen.

Earlier, the head of the Economic Council, a body that advises the Danish government, said the country's central bank was willing to use extreme measures including capital controls to defend its currency peg to the euro, which it considers a "holy" policy.

Currency flows into Denmark have picked up on speculation it may abandon the crown's peg to the euro, after the Swiss National Bank shocked markets by removing its cap on the franc on Jan. 15. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)