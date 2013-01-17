NEW YORK Jan 17 The dollar extended gains
versus the Japanese yen and pared losses versus the euro on
Thursday after data gauging the state of the U.S. housing and
labor market.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits tumbled to a five-year low last week, a hopeful sign
for the sluggish labor market.
Meanwhile, groundbreaking to build new U.S. homes
accelerated in December to its fastest pace in over four years.
The dollar last traded at 89.48 yen, up 1.2 percent
on the day. It had been trading at 89.34 before the release of
the data.
The euro last traded at $1.3354, still up 0.5 percent
on the day. It had been trading at $1.3374 before the release of
the data, according to Reuters data.