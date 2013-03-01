NEW YORK, March 1 The dollar rallied versus the
Japanese yen and hit a 2013 high versus the euro on Friday after
a slew of U.S. economic data.
The euro fell as low as $1.2967, its lowest since Dec. 11.
It had been trading at $1.2984 before the release of the data
and last traded at $1.2988, down 0.5 percent on the day.
The dollar last traded at 93.14 yen, up 0.7 percent
on the day. It had been trading at about 92.78 before the
release of the data, according to Reuters data.
U.S. consumer sentiment rose in February as Americans were
more optimistic that the jobs market will improve, even as
confidence in fiscal policy was near all-time lows.
But U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in January,
recording its biggest decline in 1-1/2 years as both public and
private outlays dropped, pointing to weak economic growth in the
first quarter.
Additionally, the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing
sector picked up to its fastest rate in over a year and a half
in February as new orders continued to accelerate.