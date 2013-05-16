NEW YORK May 16 The dollar dropped against the euro and Japanese yen on Thursday after a slew of data gauging U.S. inflation, jobless claims and the housing market.

The euro last traded at $1.2908, up 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading flat at $1.2884 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 102.18 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading up 0.3 percent at 102.54 yen before the data.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits climbed last week at the fastest pace in six months, a worrisome sign for the economy which has been hit by government austerity.

Other data showed a sharp drop in gasoline costs led U.S. consumer prices to tumble in April by the most in over four years. Meanwhile, ground-breaking for new U.S. homes plummeted more than expected in April from an almost five-year high.