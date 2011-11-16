NEW YORK Nov 16 The dollar slightly pared gains versus the euro on Wednesday after data showed U.S. industrial output rose more than expected in October, suggesting the economy was gaining steam.

The euro traded as high as $1.3492 after the data, compared with $1.3479 earlier. It was last at $1.3483 EUR=, still down 0.4 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)