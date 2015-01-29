(Adds quote and details)
LONDON Jan 29 The Danish crown eased briefly on
Thursday after Denmark's central bank took interest rates deeper
into negative territory to make it more expensive for investors
to buy crowns and ward off upward pressure on the currency.
The central bank lowered the certificate of deposit rate to
a record low of -0.5 percent, from -0.35 percent, and said the
rate cut followed intervention in the currency market.
This was the third rate cut in two weeks, broadly a response
to the European Central Bank's decision to embark on 1 trillion
euros' worth of additional stimulus for the euro zone economy.
In afternoon trade, the crown weakened to 7.4452 crowns per
euro from 7.4440 before the rate cut, before
recovering to trade at 7.4438, marginally stronger on the day.
Traders said the central bank has been intervening in the
past few days after buying 6.9 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) in
the market between September and November 2014.
Some traders said the Danish central bank may have sold 14
billion crowns last Thursday, when the ECB announced its
quantitative easing programme. An intervention often precedes a
rate cut in Denmark.
"They must have been intervening very heavily for them to
have to cut rates again," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist
at Nordea, Copenhagen. "The Danish central bank is making it
very expensive to go long crowns and short euro."
Currency flows into Denmark have picked up on speculation
that Denmark may abandon the crown's peg to the euro, after the
Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the franc two weeks ago.
Under the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), Denmark agreed to
keep the crown in a corridor of 2.25 percent on either side of a
central parity exchange rate of 7.46038 crowns to the euro. In
practice, it has kept it in a tighter range of 0.50 percent
either side.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Kevin Liffey)