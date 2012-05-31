NEW YORK May 31 The dollar extended losses against the euro and held losses versus the yen on Thursday after a report showed U.S. employment increased by 133,000 private sector jobs in May, which was below expectations.

The euro rose as high as $1.2413 after the data, compared with $1.2400 earlier. It was last at $1.2407, up 0.3 percent on the day.

The dollar traded at 78.71 yen, down 0.5 percent.