NEW YORK Dec 4 The dollar slid further against the euro and yen to hit session lows in early trade on Tuesday.

The dollar fell as low as 81.77 yen on Reuters data and was last down 0.5 percent at 81.86.

The euro rose as high as $1.3107, the strongest since Oct. 18. It was last at $1.3091, up 0.3 percent.