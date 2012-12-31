UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
NEW YORK Dec 31 The euro fell against the dollar to hit near session lows on Monday as Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said differences remained between the Democrats and Republicans in negotiations to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff."
The euro fell as low as $1.3179, not far from a session low of $1.3170. It was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3191.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
TOKYO, June 2 Japanese government bond prices fell on Friday as Tokyo stocks rose to a near two-year high and diminished the appeal of safe-haven debt.