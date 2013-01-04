NEW YORK Jan 4 The dollar slightly extended gains versus the yen and trimmed losses versus the euro on Friday after data showed the vast U.S. services sector in December grew at its fastest clip in 10 months.

The dollar rose to 87.88 yen, compared with 87.78 yen before the data. It was last at 87.84, up 0.7 percent on the day.

The euro traded as low as $1.3044, compared with $1.3059 earlier. It was last at $1.3050, little changed on the day.