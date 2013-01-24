UPDATE 1-BOJ's balance sheet reaches 500 trillion yen, about to overtake Fed
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
NEW YORK Jan 24 The U.S. dollar extended its gains against the yen in late afternoon trade on Thursday, and was on track for its best day since October 2011.
The dollar rose as high as 90.25 yen on Reuters data, matching a 2-1/2-year peak set on Monday. It was last up 1.8 percent at 90.17 yen.
At current prices, it is dollar/yen's biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 31, 2011.
The yen tumbled across the board after an economic official in said the Japanese government has no problem with the dollar hitting 100 yen.
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since December 2015 on Friday after a batch of strong U.S. economic data lifted Wall Street and the U.S. currency against the yen.