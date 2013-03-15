NEW YORK, March 15 The euro extended gains versus the dollar to hit a session high on Friday after data on New York state's manufacturing sector came in below expectations.

Traders said the data likely prompted some profit-taking on the dollar's recent gains.

The euro rose as high as $1.3098, up 0.6 percent on the day, compared with $1.3058 before the release.

The dollar was last at 96.01 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day, compared with 96.10 yen earlier.