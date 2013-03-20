UPDATE 2-Toshiba, Western Digital trade barbs in spat over chip unit auction
* Western Digital says nothing resolved, still wants arbitration
NEW YORK, March 20 The dollar extended losses against the euro and trimmed gains versus the yen after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday pressed forward with its aggressive efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy through large-scale bond purchases.
The euro rose to a session high of $1.2978 on Reuters data, compared with $1.2949 earlier. It was last at $1.2959, up 0.6 percent on the day.
The dollar was last at 95.64 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day. It had traded as low as 95.37 yen after the Fed statement, compared with 95.61 yen earlier.
* Western Digital says nothing resolved, still wants arbitration
LUANDA, June 1 Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent following a policy meeting on May 30, the regulator said in a statement posted on Thursday on its website. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)