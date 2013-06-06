JGBs mostly higher, underpinned by solid demand at 10-year sale
TOKYO, April 4 Japanese government bonds mostly gained on Tuesday, bolstered by safe-haven buying as equities dipped and on decent results at an auction of 10-year JGBs.
NEW YORK, June 6 The euro hit fresh one-month highs against the dollar on Thursday, continuing to benefit from comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi saying that the bank has ruled out instituting negative deposit rates for now.
The euro hit a high of $1.3196, its strongest level since May 2. It was last at $1.3184, up 0.7 percent on the day.
The dollar's losses versus the euro spilled over to other pairs, with the greenback also falling to one-month lows against the yen. The dollar fell to 98.47 yen, lowest since May 3, and last traded at 98.50, down 0.6 percent.
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1