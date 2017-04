NEW YORK, July 16 The dollar pared its losses against the euro and yen on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in June as gasoline prices jumped, but underlying inflation pressure remained benign.

The euro last traded at $1.3097, still up 0.3 percent on the day. Before the release, the euro was trading around $1.3121.

The dollar was down 0.3 percent on the day at 99.52 yen , compared with 99.35 yen before the data.