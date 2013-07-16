NEW YORK, July 16 The dollar cut its losses against the euro and the yen on Tuesday after data showed U.S. homebuilder confidence rose in July to its strongest in 7-1/2 years.

The euro last traded at $1.3109, still up 0.3 percent on the day but pulling back from $1.3123 before the release of the data.

The dollar last traded at 99.58 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day. It had traded at 99.45 yen before the data.