NEW YORK, July 18 The dollar rose further against the euro and yen on Thursday after data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped more than expected last week to its lowest level in four months.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3077, according to Reuters data, and was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3080. Before the release, the euro was at $1.3090.

The dollar rose to 100.31 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day, compared with 100.20 yen earlier.