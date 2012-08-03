Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Aug 3 The dollar rose to a session high versus the yen on Friday after data showed U.S. employers in July hired the most workers in five months but the jobless rate increased to 8.3 percent.
The dollar climbed as high as 78.61 yen on Reuters data and was last up 0.4 percent at 78.51.
The euro briefly pared gains versus the dollar. It was last up 0.5 percent at $1.2243.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.