NEW YORK Aug 15 The dollar pared gains versus the euro and yen on Wednesday after the release of data on U.S. consumer prices and New York state manufacturing.

The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index unexpectedly contracted in August. Separate data showed U.S. consumer prices were flat in July for a second straight month.

The dollar last traded 0.2 percent higher on the day at 78.88 yen, compared with 79.02 yen before the data.

The euro traded at $1.2289, still down 0.3 percent on the day, compared with $1.2274 earlier. The euro also fell to a session low against the yen and last traded at 96.90, down 0.1 percent on the day.