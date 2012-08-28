NEW YORK Aug 28 The dollar extended declines against the yen to hit a session low on Tuesday, pressured by expectations of further monetary easing from the Federal Reserve ahead of a key speech by Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.

The dollar skidded as low as 78.46 yen on Reuters data and was last down 0.3 percent at 78.49 yen.

Trading was quiet with the pair stuck in a tight range of 78.77 to 78.46.