NEW YORK Aug 31 The dollar trimmed losses against the euro and yen on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would act as needed but did not explicitly signal any imminent move.

The euro last traded at $1.2583, still up 0.6 percent on the day but down from $1.26 before Bernanke's comments.

The dollar was at 78.49 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day, compared with 78.36 yen earlier.