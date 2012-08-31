BRIEF-TCG BDC says plans to make an IPO of 9 mln shares of common stock
* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
NEW YORK Aug 31 The dollar trimmed losses against the euro and yen on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would act as needed but did not explicitly signal any imminent move.
The euro last traded at $1.2583, still up 0.6 percent on the day but down from $1.26 before Bernanke's comments.
The dollar was at 78.49 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day, compared with 78.36 yen earlier.
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25 - sec filing Source text -http://bit.ly/2sx5Zjp Further company coverage: