NEW YORK, April 15 The dollar extended its declines against the yen but gained versus the euro on Monday after the release of U.S. Treasury capital flows data.

The dollar fell to 97.74 yen, compared with 97.89 yen before the data. It was last at 97.83 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day.

The euro fell to $1.3078 from $1.3096, and was last at $1.3082, down 0.2 percent on the day.