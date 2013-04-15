UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
NEW YORK, April 15 The dollar extended its declines against the yen but gained versus the euro on Monday after the release of U.S. Treasury capital flows data.
The dollar fell to 97.74 yen, compared with 97.89 yen before the data. It was last at 97.83 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day.
The euro fell to $1.3078 from $1.3096, and was last at $1.3082, down 0.2 percent on the day.
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
SAN FRANCISCO, April 14 A California federal judge is set to hear arguments on Friday in a case brought by two large counties requesting the suspension of President Donald Trump's executive order that seeks to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants.