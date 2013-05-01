NEW YORK May 1 The dollar fell against the euro and yen on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private-sector employment increased by 119,000 last month, below expectations.

The euro rose to a session high of $1.3242, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.3239, up 0.6 percent on the day. Before the release of the data, the euro was trading around $1.3220.

The dollar fell to 97.12 yen after the data, compared with 97.30 yen earlier. It was last at 97.21 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.