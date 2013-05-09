NEW YORK May 9 The U.S. dollar rose to session highs against the euro and yen on Thursday as demand for the greenback increased broadly in the wake of better-than-expected U.S. initial jobless claims.

The euro hit session lows at $1.3095. It was last at $1.3099, down 0.4 percent. Against the yen, the dollar turned higher to touch the day's peaks of 99.40 yen. It was last at 99.30 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.