Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
NEW YORK May 24 The dollar extended its declines against the yen in afternoon trade on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly loss in three years against the Japanese currency.
The dollar fell to 100.68 yen, a two-week low, according to Reuters data. It was last down 1.2 percent at 100.80 yen.
A spike in volatility in Japanese stocks, weak Chinese economic data and speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may be close to tapering its asset purchases spurred traders to the safe-haven yen.
The euro fell 1.3 percent to 130.31 yen.
NEW YORK, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co's financial distress sparked a feeding frenzy among Wall Street lenders keen to give the nuclear developer a lifeline while it reorganizes in bankruptcy, according to court papers and people familiar with the matter.
March 29 Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved its request to sell up to 67,000 diesel vehicles from the 2015 model year, including about 12,000 currently in dealer inventory with approved emissions modifications.