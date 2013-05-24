NEW YORK May 24 The dollar extended its declines against the yen in afternoon trade on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly loss in three years against the Japanese currency.

The dollar fell to 100.68 yen, a two-week low, according to Reuters data. It was last down 1.2 percent at 100.80 yen.

A spike in volatility in Japanese stocks, weak Chinese economic data and speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may be close to tapering its asset purchases spurred traders to the safe-haven yen.

The euro fell 1.3 percent to 130.31 yen.