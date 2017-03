NEW YORK May 30 The dollar fell against the euro and trimmed gains versus the yen on Thursday after U.S. first-quarter economic growth was revised lower while initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week.

The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.2965, compared with $1.2950 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 101.56 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day. Before the data, the dollar was trading around 101.71 yen.