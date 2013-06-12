U.S. Senate banking chair wants financial rules reform by early 2018
March 30 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he wants to pass a major piece of bank reform legislation by early next year at the latest.
NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. dollar on Wednesday sharply pared gains versus the yen as Japan's Nikkei stock futures dropped.
The dollar last traded at 95.90 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading up 0.6 percent at 96.56 earlier in New York trade.
Traders said the move was tied to a steep slide in Tokyo's Nikkei futures.
The euro, meanwhile, erased losses versus the dollar to last trade up 0.1 percent at $1.3318, according to Reuters data.
March 30 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he wants to pass a major piece of bank reform legislation by early next year at the latest.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 30 The governor of Kansas on Thursday vetoed a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid for the poor under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) because the measure was not fiscally responsible and would still fund Planned Parenthood.