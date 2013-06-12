NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. dollar on Wednesday sharply pared gains versus the yen as Japan's Nikkei stock futures dropped.

The dollar last traded at 95.90 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading up 0.6 percent at 96.56 earlier in New York trade.

Traders said the move was tied to a steep slide in Tokyo's Nikkei futures.

The euro, meanwhile, erased losses versus the dollar to last trade up 0.1 percent at $1.3318, according to Reuters data.