NEW YORK, June 17 The dollar extended its gains versus the yen on Monday after data showed growth in the New York state manufacturing sector picked back up in June.

The dollar rose as high as 95.01 yen after the data, compared with 94.84 yen earlier. It was last at 94.92 yen, up 0.9 percent on the day.

The euro was down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.3335, little changed from levels before the data.